Jim Cramer Says This Energy Stock Is Too Expensive

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 9, 2022 8:41 AM | 1 min read
Jim Cramer Says This Energy Stock Is Too Expensive

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes NRG Energy, Inc. NRG and recommended buying the stock.

Enphase Energy Inc ENPH is too expensive, he said: "We’ve got better stocks." 

Cramer said he doesn’t know about Sportradar Group AG SRAD.

The "Mad Money" host said Science Applications International Corporation SAIC is an excellent consulting firm. However, he recommended waiting a little for the stock to go "down a little bit before I get involved."

Cramer said he is not recommending Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY.

Check out our premarket coverage here .

