Alphabet Owned Waymo Collaborates With Uber Freight - Read Why

- Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL self-driving trucking unit Waymo Via, and Uber Technologies, Inc's UBER Freight business collaborated for the efficient deployment of autonomous trucks.
- The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Now Waymo customers can use Uber Freight to plan their automated and human-driven trucking fleets more efficiently.
- Uber Freight's software connected truckers with shippers to reduce shipping costs and expensive empty cargo miles, Reuters reports.
- In 2021, Uber had acquired logistics company Transplace for $2.25 billion.
- Waymo aimed to launch its first fully driverless trucks beginning on the Texas I-45 between Dallas and Houston.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.35% at $25.07 on the last check Tuesday.
