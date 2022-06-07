ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Alphabet Owned Waymo Collaborates With Uber Freight - Read Why

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 12:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL self-driving trucking unit Waymo Via, and Uber Technologies, Inc's UBER Freight business collaborated for the efficient deployment of autonomous trucks.
  • The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Now Waymo customers can use Uber Freight to plan their automated and human-driven trucking fleets more efficiently.
  • Also Read: Lyft Pauses Hiring, Budgets To Beat Slowdown Following Uber's Footsteps
  • Uber Freight's software connected truckers with shippers to reduce shipping costs and expensive empty cargo miles, Reuters reports.
  • In 2021, Uber had acquired logistics company Transplace for $2.25 billion.
  • Waymo aimed to launch its first fully driverless trucks beginning on the Texas I-45 between Dallas and Houston.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.35% at $25.07 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia