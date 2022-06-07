Alphabet Owned Waymo Collaborates With Uber Freight - Read Why

by

Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL self-driving trucking unit Waymo Via, and Uber Technologies, Inc's UBER Freight business collaborated for the efficient deployment of autonomous trucks.

Now Waymo customers can use Uber Freight to plan their automated and human-driven trucking fleets more efficiently.

Uber Freight's software connected truckers with shippers to reduce shipping costs and expensive empty cargo miles, Reuters reports.

In 2021, Uber had acquired logistics company Transplace for $2.25 billion.

Waymo aimed to launch its first fully driverless trucks beginning on the Texas I-45 between Dallas and Houston.

Price Action: UBER shares traded higher by 1.35% at $25.07 on the last check Tuesday.

