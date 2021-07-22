Uber Freight To Acquire Transplace For $2.25B Towards Industry-First Shipper-To-Carrier Platform
- Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE: UBER) Uber Freight agreed to acquire Transplace from TPG Capital for $2.25 billion, consisting of up to $750 million in shares and the remaining in cash.
- It will help Uber Freight expand its presence into Mexico and through new intermodal and customs brokerage capabilities.
- This transaction is likely to accelerate Uber Freight's path to profitability and help the segment to break even on an Adjusted EBITDA basis by the end of 2022.
- The arrangement aims to create an industry-first shipper-to-carrier platform that will transform shippers' entire supply chains, deliver operational resilience, and reduce costs.
- It could significantly reduce shipper and carrier empty miles to benefit highway and road infrastructures and the environment.
- Uber held $5.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
- Price action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.35% at $47.34 on the last check Thursday.
