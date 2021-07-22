 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Freight To Acquire Transplace For $2.25B Towards Industry-First Shipper-To-Carrier Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Uber Freight To Acquire Transplace For $2.25B Towards Industry-First Shipper-To-Carrier Platform
  • Uber Technologies Inc's (NYSE: UBER) Uber Freight agreed to acquire Transplace from TPG Capital for $2.25 billion, consisting of up to $750 million in shares and the remaining in cash.
  • It will help Uber Freight expand its presence into Mexico and through new intermodal and customs brokerage capabilities.
  • This transaction is likely to accelerate Uber Freight's path to profitability and help the segment to break even on an Adjusted EBITDA basis by the end of 2022.
  • The arrangement aims to create an industry-first shipper-to-carrier platform that will transform shippers' entire supply chains, deliver operational resilience, and reduce costs.
  • It could significantly reduce shipper and carrier empty miles to benefit highway and road infrastructures and the environment.
  • Uber held $5.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
  • Price action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.35% at $47.34 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Uber Technologies
Uber, Costco Launch Grocery Delivery Pilot In Texas
Cantor Fitzgerald Has Some Suggestions On How Schumer's Federal Marijuana Legalization Bill Can Achieve Sufficient Senate Approval For Passage
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Uber Technologies
Uber Rolling Out Same-Day, On-Demand Grocery Delivery In 400 Cities
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Uber Technologies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com