16 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares rose 38% to $1.27 in pre-market trading following a Form 4 filing showing the purchase of 2,044,676 shares by CEO Salvatore Palella at an average price of $0.99.

shares rose 38% to $1.27 in pre-market trading following a Form 4 filing showing the purchase of 2,044,676 shares by CEO Salvatore Palella at an average price of $0.99. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN rose 34.4% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday.

rose 34.4% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday. Cemtrex, Inc. CETX rose 22.8% to $0.3701 in pre-market trading.

rose 22.8% to $0.3701 in pre-market trading. Kohl's Corporation KSS rose 12.7% to $47.50 in pre-market trading after Franchise Group confirmed it was in exclusive negotiations for three weeks to acquire the company for $60 per share in cash.

rose 12.7% to $47.50 in pre-market trading after Franchise Group confirmed it was in exclusive negotiations for three weeks to acquire the company for $60 per share in cash. GitLab Inc. GTLB rose 12% to $44.60 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q1 results.

rose 12% to $44.60 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q1 results. Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN rose 10.3% to $0.6239 in pre-market trading after declining around 28% on Monday.

rose 10.3% to $0.6239 in pre-market trading after declining around 28% on Monday. Applied UV, Inc. AUVI shares rose 9.9% to $1.22 in pre-market trading.

shares rose 9.9% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. DiDi Global Inc. DIDI rose 9.6% to $2.52 in pre-market trading. DiDi shares jumped 24% on Monday after the Chinese government concluded its investigation into the company and will allow DiDi to resume new customer acquisition.

rose 9.6% to $2.52 in pre-market trading. DiDi shares jumped 24% on Monday after the Chinese government concluded its investigation into the company and will allow DiDi to resume new customer acquisition. Endo International plc ENDP rose 8.1% to $0.5044 in pre-market trading after tumbling more than 20% on Monday.

rose 8.1% to $0.5044 in pre-market trading after tumbling more than 20% on Monday. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC rose 7.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. AeroClean Technologies shares jumped 100% on Monday after the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.

rose 7.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. AeroClean Technologies shares jumped 100% on Monday after the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device. Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 6.9% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Monday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers