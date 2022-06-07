ñol

16 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 6:09 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares rose 38% to $1.27 in pre-market trading following a Form 4 filing showing the purchase of 2,044,676 shares by CEO Salvatore Palella at an average price of $0.99.
  • BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN rose 34.4% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. CETX rose 22.8% to $0.3701 in pre-market trading.
  • Kohl's Corporation KSS rose 12.7% to $47.50 in pre-market trading after Franchise Group confirmed it was in exclusive negotiations for three weeks to acquire the company for $60 per share in cash.
  • GitLab Inc. GTLB rose 12% to $44.60 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN rose 10.3% to $0.6239 in pre-market trading after declining around 28% on Monday.
  • Applied UV, Inc. AUVI shares rose 9.9% to $1.22 in pre-market trading.
  • DiDi Global Inc. DIDI rose 9.6% to $2.52 in pre-market trading. DiDi shares jumped 24% on Monday after the Chinese government concluded its investigation into the company and will allow DiDi to resume new customer acquisition.
  • Endo International plc ENDP rose 8.1% to $0.5044 in pre-market trading after tumbling more than 20% on Monday.
  • AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC rose 7.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. AeroClean Technologies shares jumped 100% on Monday after the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 6.9% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Monday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

Losers

  • Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP shares fell 8.8% to $0.1660 in pre-market trading. Happiness Development Group recently reported a deal to sell up to 2000 electric vehicles, potentially valued at roughly $30 million.
  • Tremor International Ltd TRMR shares fell 7.9% to $11.33 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB fell 7.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Monday. Hindenburg Research recently issued a bearish report on the company.
  • Globus Maritime Limited GLBS shares fell 5.5% to $2.26 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
  • Editas Medicine, Inc. EDIT fell 5.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. Editas Medicine reported inducement grants to new Chief Executive Officer.

