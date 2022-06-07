16 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ shares rose 38% to $1.27 in pre-market trading following a Form 4 filing showing the purchase of 2,044,676 shares by CEO Salvatore Palella at an average price of $0.99.
- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN rose 34.4% to $6.99 in pre-market trading after declining over 5% on Monday.
- Cemtrex, Inc. CETX rose 22.8% to $0.3701 in pre-market trading.
- Kohl's Corporation KSS rose 12.7% to $47.50 in pre-market trading after Franchise Group confirmed it was in exclusive negotiations for three weeks to acquire the company for $60 per share in cash.
- GitLab Inc. GTLB rose 12% to $44.60 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN rose 10.3% to $0.6239 in pre-market trading after declining around 28% on Monday.
- Applied UV, Inc. AUVI shares rose 9.9% to $1.22 in pre-market trading.
- DiDi Global Inc. DIDI rose 9.6% to $2.52 in pre-market trading. DiDi shares jumped 24% on Monday after the Chinese government concluded its investigation into the company and will allow DiDi to resume new customer acquisition.
- Endo International plc ENDP rose 8.1% to $0.5044 in pre-market trading after tumbling more than 20% on Monday.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC rose 7.4% to $5.10 in pre-market trading. AeroClean Technologies shares jumped 100% on Monday after the FDA granted clearance for the company's pūrgo technology, classifying it as a class II medical device.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK rose 6.9% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after dipping 23% on Monday.
Losers
- Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP shares fell 8.8% to $0.1660 in pre-market trading. Happiness Development Group recently reported a deal to sell up to 2000 electric vehicles, potentially valued at roughly $30 million.
- Tremor International Ltd TRMR shares fell 7.9% to $11.33 in pre-market trading. The company, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. ENOB fell 7.1% to $3.00 in pre-market trading after dropping around 10% on Monday. Hindenburg Research recently issued a bearish report on the company.
- Globus Maritime Limited GLBS shares fell 5.5% to $2.26 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. EDIT fell 5.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading. Editas Medicine reported inducement grants to new Chief Executive Officer.
