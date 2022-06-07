Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

International trade report for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $92.0 billion for total goods and services trade in April, compared with a $109.8 billion deficit in the previous month.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on consumer credit for April will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Consumer credit is likely to rise $31.7 billion in April versus a $52.4 billion increase in the prior month.

