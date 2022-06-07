ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Apple Has Left Out This Watch Series From Its New OS

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 7, 2022 7:10 AM | 2 min read

There are indications that Apple Inc’s AAPL Series 3 Watches could be laid to rest soon and this means the wearables lineup could be due for a reset. 

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led company introduced the WatchOS 9 operating system beta for its Apple Watch devices at the WWDC on Monday, but the availability of this update left out the Series 3 devices.

The developer beta of WatchOS 9 was made available beginning Monday, while the public beta is slated for release next month. 

WatchOS 9 will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 or later paired with iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (second generation) or later, running iOS 16.
See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

Why It Matters: The Apple Watch 3 was introduced in September 2017, which makes it over 4 years old.

Apple is retailing the Series 3 watch for $199, while the Apple Watch SE starts at $279, and the Watch Series 7 has an entry price of $399.

With the dropping of WatchOS 9 and its non-availability for Series 3 watches, the Apple Watch SE could become the new budget wearable in the lineup. 

Although the Series 3 watches support WatchOS 8, the aging device has been difficult to update, with The Verge describing the process in a report as “untenable.”

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said in March that the Series 3 could be discontinued in the third quarter of the year.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares closed 0.5% higher at $146.14 in the regular session and gained 0.25% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: WhatsApp Plans Double Verification For iPhone, Android Users For Fraud Prevention

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Apple WatchConsumer TechiPhoneTim CookNewsTech