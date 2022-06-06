WhatsApp Plans Double Verification For iPhone, Android Users For Fraud Prevention

WhatsApp, the instant messaging application from Meta Platforms Inc FB, is planning another layer of verification in order to deter fraud on smartphones running operating systems from Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG.

What Happened: WhatsApp is working on a double verification code for iOS and Android that would add an extra layer of security before users can log on, according to a report from WABetaInfo, an independent portal that provides real-time updates on WhatsApp.

The under-development feature will kick in when a user tries to register their phone number to a different device. In such cases, they would be required to input an additional code apart from an SMS verification code.

Users will encounter a message: “To help make sure that your account is in your control, you must confirm another verification code.”

“For extra security, you must wait for the timer to finish before you can send the code. When you receive the code, enter it here.”

Why It Matters: The requirement for a second verification layer is still under development, so there’s no surety of when it will be released, noted WABetaInfo.

There have been past instances where users have given away their six-digit security code to scammers after having been tricked into revealing it, according to WABetaInfo.

The messaging app’s “Help Center” advises users that they should never share their WhatsApp verification codes with others.

WhatsApp is the first instant messaging app with such a feature, albeit still in beta form, according to the report.

Price Action: On Friday, Meta Platforms shares closed 4.1% lower at $190.78 in the regular trading and fell 0.25% in the after-hours session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

