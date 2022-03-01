New Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spotted: What You Need To Know

A new prototype of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) hotly-anticipated Cybertruck electric vehicle has been spotted at the Elon Musk-led company’s Fremont factory in California, auto news website Electrek reported on Monday, based on drone footage by a YouTube user.

What Happened: The new prototype has a bed cover, a feature not seen in recent Cybertruck sightings in California and Texas, which could likely be a solar panel, according to Electrek.

The add-on option could allow the Cybertruck, which is designed to have the utility of a truck with sports car performance, to be charged from the sun while it is parked or being driven around.

In October last year, videos appeared to show a Cybertruck prototype with side mirrors and possibly rear-wheel steering.

See Also: Elon Musk Confident Tesla Will 'Achieve' FSD This Year — Provides Product Updates On Cybertruck, Optimus Bot And More

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck's production has been delayed until 2023 as the automaker makes changes and improvements to the vehicle.

Musk had told investors in January that the Cybertruck, the Semi, and Roadster models would be ready for production "hopefully next year," adding that the electric vehicle maker does not plan to launch any new models this year.

Musk had also said that Tesla shelved plans to make a more affordable electric vehicle, priced at $25,000, as the company had "too much on our plate" right now.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 7.5% higher at $870.4 a share on Monday.