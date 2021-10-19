Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Spied With Side Mirrors, Possible Rear Wheel Steering

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most hotly anticipated electric pickups coming to market. And although deliveries have been delayed until 2022, there is still not much competition against Tesla's uniquely designed vehicle.

When first unveiled, a few strange things were noted beside the odd shape. One of the most talked-about features was the lack of side rearview mirrors.

Now a video shared by Drive Tesla Canada shows a Cybertruck spotted in Atwater, California, about a two-hour drive from the Fremont factory. The truck is seen from a distance doing some driving in a parking lot. This Cybertruck has some never-before-seen features including side mirrors. The prototype version of the Cybertruck had side cameras in place of mirrors.

Friday afternoons are usually Tesla design studio time. Cybertruck will be almost exactly what was shown. We’re adding rear wheel steering, so it can do tight turns & maneuver with high agility. Lot of other great things coming. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 3, 2021

Another feature that seems to be visible is rear-wheel steering, which CEO Elon Musk said would be coming to the final production version of the Cybertruck. This will allow tighter turns for the large vehicle.

Photo Cybertruck with Cyberquad, courtesy of Tesla