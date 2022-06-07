Radical? Apple's New $59 Power Adapter Lets You Charge 2 Devices At A Time

Apple Inc AAPL debuted a 35W USB-C compact power adapter with a neat trick at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday.

What Happened: The $59 compact adapter, with folding prongs on some variants, allows users to charge two devices at the same time.

Apple recommends the adapter for the MacBook Air, but it can also be used to juice up iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods.

Users will have to purchase a charging cable separately or perhaps two cables depending on how many they may have at hand.

Why It Matters: The charger was unveiled along with the redesigned MacBook Air with the company’s M2 processor at the WWDC.

In April, Apple accidentally leaked a support document that featured a 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter. Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo had also hinted at a charger that would sport a new form factor.

The two ports mean users will not have to pack multiple power bricks when they travel with more than one device.

The adapter will be available in the United States along with Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand, reported Apple Insider.

Dual USB C chargers are nothing new or exciting. Manufacturers like Anker and Belkin sell 40W power adapters with two ports for $25-$26 on Amazon.com, Inc AMZN.

Price Action: On Monday, Apple shares rose 0.5% to $146.14 in the regular session and gained 0.25% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Apple