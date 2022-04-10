 Skip to main content

Apple Accidentally Leaks Its Unreleased Dual-Port 35W USB-C Charger, Then Takes It Back
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2022 11:31am   Comments
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) could soon release its latest version of the USB-C wall adapter with a notable improvement. 

That’s what a support document briefly leaked on Apple’s website suggested. 

The document, which was removed from the website after being published for a short time, said, “Use the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter and a USB-C cable (not included) to charge your device. Connect a USB-C cable to either port on the power adapter, extend the electrical prongs (if necessary), then plug the power adapter firmly into the power outlet. Ensure the power outlet is easily accessible for disconnecting. Connect the other end of the cable to your device.”

9to5Mac website managed to snap a screenshot before it was pulled.

Image:9to5Mac

Last month, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted about the GaN charger and said it would have “a new form factor design” and arrive in 2022.

The USB-C Charger possibly uses GaN technology, although it is not mentioned in the support document. 

According to the report, GaN chargers are available and are faster than the USB-C chargers that Apple uses for the iPhone. 

If rumors are to be believed, with the 35W of power the device would be able to charge two iPhone units simultaneously, an iPhone and an Apple Watch, or other combinations of Apple devices. 

Also Read: Apple's Anticipated 15-Inch Mac Notebook May Not Be Branded MacBook Air, Analyst Says

Apple Dual-Port 35W USB-C Charger GaN technology iPad iPhone

