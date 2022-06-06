ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Raymond James Lowers BRP Price Target As Supply Chain Snags

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 6, 2022 1:59 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello lowered the price target on BRP Inc DOOO DOO to C$135 from C$146 and maintained a Strong Buy rating on the shares.
  • RelatedFlat Sales, Margin Pressure, Supply Chain Constraints - Lots To Look Into BRP's Q1 Results.
  • Joseph said the company's Q1 margins held up better than expected despite ongoing cost and supply chain pressures which led to flat revenue.
  • The analyst attributed the reduced price target to supply chain constraints. He lowered his FY24 EPS estimate to C$12.40 from C$12.75.
  • Also Read: RBC Capital Cuts BRP's Price Target By ~13%
  • Price Action: DOO shares are trading lower by 4.24% at C$86.31 on TSX, and DOOO is lower by 4.49% at $68.47 on NASDAQ on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CanadaAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings