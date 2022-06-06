Raymond James Lowers BRP Price Target As Supply Chain Snags

by

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello lowered the price target on BRP Inc DOOO DOO to C$135 from C$146 and maintained a Strong Buy rating on the shares.

The analyst attributed the reduced price target to supply chain constraints. He lowered his FY24 EPS estimate to C$12.40 from C$12.75.

: RBC Capital Cuts BRP's Price Target By ~13% Price Action : DOO shares are trading lower by 4.24% at C$86.31 on TSX, and DOOO is lower by 4.49% at $68.47 on NASDAQ on the last check Monday.

: DOO shares are trading lower by 4.24% at C$86.31 on TSX, and DOOO is lower by 4.49% at $68.47 on NASDAQ on the last check Monday. Photo Via Company

