ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

RBC Capital Cuts BRP's Price Target By ~13%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 1:38 PM | 1 min read

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak lowered the price target for BRP Inc DOO DOOO to C$111 from C$128 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.

The analyst attributed the reduced price target to a lower marking multiple to market.

Spak added that the 1Q23 beat and guide were reiterated, but there does appear to be less cushion in the balance of year guide.

RelatedFlat Sales, Margin Pressure, Supply Chain Constraints - Lots To Look Into BRP's Q1 Results.

The analyst mentioned that the focus now is on the June 14-15 analyst day and new mid-term outlook, which management likely has less visibility than they would like.

However, Spak still believes the analyst day will show a path to higher earnings power.

Price Action: DOO shares are trading lower by 5.27% at C$85.40 on TSX, and DOOO is lower by 3.63% at $69.09 on NASDAQ on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CanadaAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings