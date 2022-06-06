RBC Capital Cuts BRP's Price Target By ~13%

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak lowered the price target for BRP Inc DOO DOOO to C$111 from C$128 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares.

The analyst attributed the reduced price target to a lower marking multiple to market.

Spak added that the 1Q23 beat and guide were reiterated, but there does appear to be less cushion in the balance of year guide.

Related: Flat Sales, Margin Pressure, Supply Chain Constraints - Lots To Look Into BRP's Q1 Results.

The analyst mentioned that the focus now is on the June 14-15 analyst day and new mid-term outlook, which management likely has less visibility than they would like.

However, Spak still believes the analyst day will show a path to higher earnings power.

Price Action: DOO shares are trading lower by 5.27% at C$85.40 on TSX, and DOOO is lower by 3.63% at $69.09 on NASDAQ on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Company