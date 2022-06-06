Here's Why Stifel Slashed Price Target On Nike

by

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy lowered the price target on Nike Inc NKE to $150 from $160, implying a 23.99% upside. Duffy kept a Buy rating on the shares.

analyst Jim Duffy lowered the price target on to $150 from $160, implying a 23.99% upside. Duffy kept a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst slashed the price target, considering the business restrictions in China due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the strengthened U.S. dollar position.

He said the investors would be looking forward to Nike’s outlook and revenue growth prospects.

Price Action: NKE shares are trading higher by 0.87% at $122.00 in premarket on the last check Monday.

NKE shares are trading higher by 0.87% at $122.00 in premarket on the last check Monday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.