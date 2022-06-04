Facebook Whistleblower Says Company Can't Recover Until Zuckerberg Steps Down

Data scientist and Facebook, Meta Platforms Inc FB whistleblower Frances Haugen has said that CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision to doubled down on the Metaverse after she raised concerns about the company's capacity to moderate content effectively showed "a dereliction of duty."

Haugen said that she doesn't think Facebook can recover as long as Zuckerberg is the CEO during a recent interview with Bloomberg.

"I think he is a little stressed. Metaverse is a dystopian concept. In Silicon Valley, people are not pro-Facebook. Mark has been surrounded by people since he was 19 years old who told him he was doing a great job," Haugen said.

While talking about Zuckerberg's position in the company and how he controls things, Haugen said, "He is the only one who has the power in the company. The voting structure of Facebook is different than most corporations. He holds 56% votes for him. So no one but Zuckerberg can only control Facebook right now. I don't think the company can recover as long as he is its leader."

This is not the first time she has raised her voice against Zuckerberg's efficiency and leadership in the company.

Last year, Haugen advised Zuckerberg to step down and allow change instead of allocating resources to a rebranding campaign.

"I think it is unlikely the company will change if [Mark Zuckerberg] remains the CEO," Haugen said.

Last month, she compared Zuckerberg with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and said Zuckerberg has "surrounded himself with people who tell him what he wants to hear." But in comparison, she believes Musk is better able to take hard feedback and make meaningful changes.

Photo: Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung on flickr