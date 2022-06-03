Starbucks Reopens China Stores: Bloomberg

by

Starbucks Corp SBUX is reopening its stores in China after a resurgence in the COVID-19 cases prompted the closure of business activities in the country, Bloomberg reported.

is reopening its stores in China after a resurgence in the COVID-19 cases prompted the closure of business activities in the country, Bloomberg reported. The coffeehouse chain has reopened 600 out of its 940 stores.

The report added that the company plans to offer only online orders but will open in-store dining in the coming days.

Also Read : Starbucks Divests This Cold-Pressed Juice Brand - What's The Focus Now

: Starbucks Divests This Cold-Pressed Juice Brand - What's The Focus Now Price Action: SBUX shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $79.60 on the last check Friday.

SBUX shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $79.60 on the last check Friday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsRestaurantsMediaGeneral