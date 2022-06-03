Starbucks Reopens China Stores: Bloomberg

- Starbucks Corp SBUX is reopening its stores in China after a resurgence in the COVID-19 cases prompted the closure of business activities in the country, Bloomberg reported.
- The coffeehouse chain has reopened 600 out of its 940 stores.
- The report added that the company plans to offer only online orders but will open in-store dining in the coming days.
- Price Action: SBUX shares are trading higher by 0.23% at $79.60 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
