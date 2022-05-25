ñol

Starbucks Divests This Cold-Pressed Juice Brand - What's The Focus Now

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 6:05 AM | 1 min read
  • Bolthouse Farms has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Evolution Fresh brand and business from Starbucks Corp SBUX for an undisclosed amount.
  • Evolution Fresh is a producer of primarily organic, cold-pressed, premium juice products.
  • Bolthouse Farms, a portfolio company of private equity firm Butterfly, aligns powerhouse juice brands to propel Evolution Fresh forward. Starbucks intends to focus efforts on the growth of its core business.
  • Bolthouse Farms will expand its beverage offerings from nutrient-dense, plant-powered juices and smoothies to include a full lineup of primarily organic cold-pressed, premium juices through this acquisition.
  • Starbucks stores in the U.S. will continue to sell Evolution Fresh products.
  • Evolution’s employees will transition to Bolthouse Farms upon the close of the transaction, which is expected to occur later this year.
  • Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $72.64 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

