Unlike Peers, Microsoft Shows Boldness By Acknowledging Unionization

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 3, 2022 9:17 AM | 1 min read
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT President Brad Smith recently expressed the company's support for employee unionization in a blog post.
  • Smith acknowledged the legal right of employees to form or join a union as he saw it futile to resist lawful efforts to participate in activities like unionization.
  • Smith saw the trend catching up considering the recent unionization campaigns across the U.S., including the tech sector.
  • Also Read: Amazon-NLRB Face-Off Gets Murkier
  • However, he also assured that its employees would never need to organize to have a dialogue with leaders.
  • Worker unionization has a bone of contention between the Big Tech management and workers.
  • Recent reports indicated Amazon.com Inc's AMZN lack of support as its employees voted for unionization.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI employees also took steps towards unionization.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.41% at $270.72 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

