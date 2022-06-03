Unlike Peers, Microsoft Shows Boldness By Acknowledging Unionization

- Microsoft Corp MSFT President Brad Smith recently expressed the company's support for employee unionization in a blog post.
- Smith acknowledged the legal right of employees to form or join a union as he saw it futile to resist lawful efforts to participate in activities like unionization.
- Smith saw the trend catching up considering the recent unionization campaigns across the U.S., including the tech sector.
- However, he also assured that its employees would never need to organize to have a dialogue with leaders.
- Worker unionization has a bone of contention between the Big Tech management and workers.
- Recent reports indicated Amazon.com Inc's AMZN lack of support as its employees voted for unionization.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI employees also took steps towards unionization.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.41% at $270.72 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
