Unlike Peers, Microsoft Shows Boldness By Acknowledging Unionization

by

Microsoft Corp MSFT President Brad Smith recently expressed the company's support for employee unionization in a blog post.

President Brad Smith recently expressed the company's support for employee unionization in a blog post. Smith acknowledged the legal right of employees to form or join a union as he saw it futile to resist lawful efforts to participate in activities like unionization.

Smith saw the trend catching up considering the recent unionization campaigns across the U.S., including the tech sector.

Also Read: Amazon-NLRB Face-Off Gets Murkier

Amazon-NLRB Face-Off Gets Murkier However, he also assured that its employees would never need to organize to have a dialogue with leaders.

Worker unionization has a bone of contention between the Big Tech management and workers.

Recent reports indicated Amazon.com Inc's AMZN lack of support as its employees voted for unionization.

lack of support as its employees voted for unionization. Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI employees also took steps towards unionization.

employees also took steps towards unionization. Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.41% at $270.72 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTech