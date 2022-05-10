Amazon Terminates Employees Linked To Warehouse Union

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN sacked two employees linked to an organizing campaign that led to the company’s first-ever unionized warehouse in the U.S., CNBC reports.

Mat Cusick and Tristan Dutchin have worked with the Amazon Labor Union, led by current and former company employees, to organize workers at the Amazon warehouses on New York’s Staten Island.

The ALU notched a landmark victory in April when workers at Amazon’s largest warehouse in New York City, JFK8, voted to join the union.

The victory at JFK8 has spurred organizing efforts at other Amazon warehouses, and the ALU has received high-profile recognition, most notably from President Joe Biden.

Dutchin, who worked as a package picker at JFK8, was fired on May 7 for failing to meet the company’s productivity goals, CNBC reports.

Amazon fired ALU’s communications director Cusick last week after going on “Covid care leave.”

Amazon has previously fired employees who were outspoken critics of the company’s labor practices, CNBC writes.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.21% at $2,202 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons