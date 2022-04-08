 Skip to main content

Amazon To Appeal Its Defeat To New York Union
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 7:08am   Comments
Amazon To Appeal Its Defeat To New York Union
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) looks to appeal its loss to New York union organizers, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Roughly 55% of the workers who cast valid votes from a Staten Island facility named JFK8 chose to side with Amazon Labor Union.
  • WSJ notes that Amazon has accused the union organizers of threatening employees into voting in favor of the union. 
  • Also Read: Amazon's Unionization Would Hit Its Profitability, Morgan Stanley Says
  • Amazon also blamed the NLRB for suppressing voter turnout. 
  • Amazon also protested against NLRB's complaints alleging Amazon influenced the votes.
  • Amazon was disappointed by the election results as it preferred to establish a direct relationship with employees.
  • ALU has denied Amazon's allegations and looked to a favorable decision. 
  • The Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union, leading the Alabama facility campaign, alleged Amazon of threatening and avenging supporters and sought a review of the election.
  • Amazon had also filed objections against the RWDSU, questioning its integrity.
  • ALU claimed that over 50 Amazon warehouses nationwide had expressed interest in organizing.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.45% at $3,170 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

