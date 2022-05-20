Amazon-NLRB Face Off Gets Murkier

by

U.S. labor board prosecutors look to accuse Amazon.com Inc AMZN of threatening staff against unionizing, proposing paying them minimum wage, and punishing an employee for seeking a paid Juneteenth holiday, Bloomberg reports.

of threatening staff against unionizing, proposing paying them minimum wage, and punishing an employee for seeking a paid Juneteenth holiday, Bloomberg reports. The National Labor Relations Board will file a complaint pending Amazon's settlement.

Also Read: GameStop Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Breach Of Labor Law - Read Why

GameStop Faces Class Action Lawsuit For Alleged Breach Of Labor Law - Read Why Amazon also said they might take years to get an actual union contract or never get one and that while those contract talks were going on, Amazon was unable to improve their working conditions.

Amazon previously denied misconduct and justified its "information sessions" to ensure employees understand the facts about unions and elections.

Amazon has formally challenged Amazon Labor Union's election victory.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.78% at $2,184 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia