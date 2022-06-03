Is Apple's iPad About To Morph More Into A Computer Than An Oversized iPhone?

Apple Inc’s AAPL iPad tablet is likely to morph into more of a computer and less of a phone, according to an avid watcher of the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

What Happened: Apple’s iPadOS 16 will come with changes to the iPad’s multitasking interface that would make it easier to view active apps and switch between tasks, wrote Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman citing people familiar with the matter.

The upcoming interface would be one of the biggest upgrades to be announced at the conference along with software updates for devices like the iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV and the Mac, according to the Bloomberg report.

While the new software will be showcased on June 6, Apple doesn’t release updates to consumers until fall — around the same time it puts on sale new hardware.

However, developers can get hold of Beta versions next week. Public beta tests are expected next month, reported Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: The current iPad interface allows users to view two apps simultaneously like they do on their iPhones. Apps can also be seen in full-screen mode. A third app can be seen by sliding over from the side. The coming changes will expand on that interface, according to Gurman.

The Apple-focused journalist noted that new features encourage app development, which in turn, boosts revenue.

Apple brings in $20 billion per year from the App Store, according to the Bloomberg report.

The iPad constitutes 5.8% of Apple’s total revenue and in the first quarter of 2022 raked in $7.25 bn for the tech giant, according to data from Statista.

The number of U.S. tablet users who own iPad products amounted to 44% in 2022, according to Statista.

The iPhone is also due for a software update to iOS16 and Apple is planning changes like a new lock screen with widgets and a refresh of the Health app among others, reported Bloomberg.

Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares closed 1.7% higher at $151.21 in the regular session and rose 0.2% in extended trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

