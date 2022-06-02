ñol

Elon Musk Touts Tesla's Perfect LGBTQ Equality Score — Faces Flak Over 'Personal Choice' Comment

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 2, 2022 2:19 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Elon Musk touts Tesla's perfect score on LGBTQ+ equality
  • Also says "personal choices" are respected at Tesla
  • Tesla has been accused of ignoring workplace homophobia in the past

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk touted the automaker’s perfect LGBTQ equality score for a seventh year in running on Wednesday.

What Happened: Musk shared a link to Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Corporate Equality Index” in his tweet. 

Musk said in the same thread that Tesla was trying to “accelerate sustainable energy” and what matters is how much “someone can contribute to that goal.” He said, “Personal choices are your own and are respected.”

HRC’s index assigned the “100” score to multiple companies like Apple Inc AAPL, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google, and Amazon.com Inc AMZN

Tesla was named as one of 842 businesses that met a 100% rating and designation of being a 2022 “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s reference to personal choices was met with some criticism on Twitter. 

Musk had touched on Pride Month in a recent Tweet. He had insinuated through a meme that several companies jump on the Pride bandwagon come June.

In 2017, a Tesla assembly line worker, Jorge Ferro said he was taunted for being gay and faced threats, reported The Guardian.

A Black gay woman sued Tesla accusing the automaker of “festering” racism and of ignoring homophobic and racial slurs in February, reported Bloomberg. 

The same month Tesla was sued by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged it had received hundreds of complaints from workers related to racial hostility at its Fremont factory.

