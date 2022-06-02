Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk touted the automaker’s perfect LGBTQ equality score for a seventh year in running on Wednesday.

What Happened: Musk shared a link to Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s “Corporate Equality Index” in his tweet.

Musk said in the same thread that Tesla was trying to “accelerate sustainable energy” and what matters is how much “someone can contribute to that goal.” He said, “Personal choices are your own and are respected.”

We are trying to accelerate sustainable energy, so what matters is how much someone can contribute to that goal.



Personal choices are your own and are respected. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2022

HRC’s index assigned the “100” score to multiple companies like Apple Inc AAPL, Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG subsidiary Google, and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

Tesla was named as one of 842 businesses that met a 100% rating and designation of being a 2022 “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s reference to personal choices was met with some criticism on Twitter.

Which of the letters in LGBTQ is a personal choice? — veterans of the long corbyn (@garethlwatkins) June 1, 2022

Being gay is not a choice. — Jeff (@JeffTutorials) June 1, 2022

Musk had touched on Pride Month in a recent Tweet. He had insinuated through a meme that several companies jump on the Pride bandwagon come June.

In 2017, a Tesla assembly line worker, Jorge Ferro said he was taunted for being gay and faced threats, reported The Guardian.

A Black gay woman sued Tesla accusing the automaker of “festering” racism and of ignoring homophobic and racial slurs in February, reported Bloomberg.

The same month Tesla was sued by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged it had received hundreds of complaints from workers related to racial hostility at its Fremont factory.

