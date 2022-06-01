Sono Group Inks Contract With CHEREAU For Solar Trailers

by

Sono Group NV SEV has signed a purchase contract with The Reefer Group’s French subsidiary CHEREAU S.A.S for solar-powered refrigerated trailers.

has signed a purchase contract with The Reefer Group’s French subsidiary CHEREAU S.A.S for solar-powered refrigerated trailers. The solar integration will provide refrigerated trailers with up to 9.8 kW peak, saving about 3,400 liters of fuel and reducing about 9 tons of local CO2 emissions per year per vehicle.

The contract has extended the number of total partners of Sono Motors' Solar business unit to more than 17 globally.

Sono Motors and CHEREAU will jointly produce a solar trailer with 58.9 sqm of solar panels.

The trailer will premiere at IAA Transportation 2022.

Price Action: SEV shares closed lower by 1.24% at $3.19 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.