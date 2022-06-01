Sono Group Inks Contract With CHEREAU For Solar Trailers

- Sono Group NV SEV has signed a purchase contract with The Reefer Group’s French subsidiary CHEREAU S.A.S for solar-powered refrigerated trailers.
- The solar integration will provide refrigerated trailers with up to 9.8 kW peak, saving about 3,400 liters of fuel and reducing about 9 tons of local CO2 emissions per year per vehicle.
- The contract has extended the number of total partners of Sono Motors' Solar business unit to more than 17 globally.
- Sono Motors and CHEREAU will jointly produce a solar trailer with 58.9 sqm of solar panels.
- The trailer will premiere at IAA Transportation 2022.
- Price Action: SEV shares closed lower by 1.24% at $3.19 on Tuesday.
