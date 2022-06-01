ñol

Sono Group Inks Contract With CHEREAU For Solar Trailers

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 1, 2022 6:11 AM | 1 min read
  • Sono Group NV SEV has signed a purchase contract with The Reefer Group’s French subsidiary CHEREAU S.A.S for solar-powered refrigerated trailers.
  • The solar integration will provide refrigerated trailers with up to 9.8 kW peak, saving about 3,400 liters of fuel and reducing about 9 tons of local CO2 emissions per year per vehicle.
  • The contract has extended the number of total partners of Sono Motors' Solar business unit to more than 17 globally.
  • Sono Motors and CHEREAU will jointly produce a solar trailer with 58.9 sqm of solar panels.
  • The trailer will premiere at IAA Transportation 2022.
  • Price Action: SEV shares closed lower by 1.24% at $3.19 on Tuesday.

