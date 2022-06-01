ñol

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 1, 2022 4:14 AM | 1 min read

Apple Inc's AAPL Siri Remote can help you control the tech giant's TV devices, but the voice assistant is hardly useful if you keep losing your remote. Luckily, now there’s a solution at hand.

Rock That Patina 

 

If your Apple TV remote keeps getting eaten up by your couch or worse, keeps appearing mysteriously in a random kitchen drawer, there’s a $40 leather cover by Nomad that can fix such niggling issues.

The Leather Cover for Siri Remote promises to “elevate” the look and feel of your clicker. It is made out of leather sourced from Chicago’s Horween Leather Company. According to Nomad, over time, the leather would form its own unique patina but is resistant to wear.  

The Remote’s Little Secret

 

The case has a microfiber interior lining and most importantly, comes with a discreet AirTag pocket, where you can slip in Apple’s tracking device and locate your remote using the “Find My” app.

Where To Buy The Case 

 

The remote was going for $33.95 on Nomad’s website at press time as a part of a promotion.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 0.5% lower at $148.84 in the regular session and rose 0.4% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Apple Seeks FCC Approval For 'Mystery' Accessory: Here's What We Know About It

Photo courtesy: Nomad

