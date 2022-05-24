Apple, Inc. AAPL is trying to get regulatory approval for a new network adapter that runs its iOS, documents filed with the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) show.

What Happened: The product, registered under the name A2657, is mentioned as a network adapter belonging to the class of low-power communication device transmitters.

The development was reported earlier by 9to5Mac.

The adapter has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC antennas and a USB-C port. It also features 32 GB of internal storage and 1.5 GB of RAM.

Apple has also sought approval for another version of the device, with a lightning port instead of USB-C and 1 GB of RAM.

As the adapter runs on a firmware called "19F47," an early internal version of the iOS 15.5, 9to5Mac surmises it could be run on an Apple chip.

The FCC has reportedly tested it with the MacBookPro and iMac.

Since Apple has requested a non-disclosure agreement until November 2022, it is unlikely that more details about this mystery product emerge soon.

Why It Matters: Apple discontinued its AirPort Wi-Fi routers in 2018, without any apparent reason. The new filing has led to speculation that a replacement could be coming, or the accessory could serve as a modern network hub for Mac users.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman sees logic in Apple resurrecting its wireless routers, having suggested earlier that the company consider developing a modern mesh network version of the AirPort Extreme, with several small Wi-Fi hubs in a home for reliable connection in all areas.

Price Action: Apple shares closed 4% higher at $143.11 on Monday, but fell over 1.3% to $141.19 in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.