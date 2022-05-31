Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Jackson Plamer tore into Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk over his attempts to take over Twitter Inc TWTR.

What Happened: Palmer said when he heard about Musk buying Twitter, he thought the billionaire entrepreneur intended to “destroy” it, reported Crikey, an Australian digital news outlet.

Palmer said he had written a bot (or script) to detect if there was a cryptocurrency scam in Twitter mentions and report them to the microblogging site.

Musk had reportedly reached out to get it, but Palmer said it became "apparent very quickly that he didn’t understand coding as well as he made out."

"He asked, ‘How do I run this Python script?’"

Palmer in the interview called Musk "a grifter" who "sells a vision in hopes that he can one day deliver [it], but he doesn’t know that."

"He’s just really good at pretending he knows. That’s very evident with the Tesla full-self-driving promise."

Why It Matters: Palmer questioned Musk's seriousness about buying Twitter and said it was possible he was trying to drive its price to the ground.

“His play is to either dismantle all trust or maybe he’s delusional enough to think he can build an alternative. The other alternative is that he wants to drive it into the ground at a much lower price.”

Palmer also criticized Musk’s “hostile takeover” of Twitter in April.

Musk has been a proponent of Dogecoin and often interacts with its other creator, Billy Markus, on Twitter.

Palmer said he would not return to the world of cryptocurrency, having labeled it an “inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology."

Price Action: At press time, DOGE traded 0.6% higher at $0.09. On Tuesday, Tesla shares closed 0.2% lower at $758.26 in regular trading and rose 0.2% after the bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

