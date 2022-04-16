Dogecoin Co-Founder Attacks Elon Musk For Twitter's 'Hostile Takeover'

Jackson Palmer — a co-founder of the world's top memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD — harshly criticized the involvement of tech tycoon and Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk with social media giant Twitter Inc. TWTR.

What Happened: Palmer wrote in a Thursday tweet that "it takes some pretty impressive mental gymnastics to associate any type of 'freedom' with the richest man in the world initiating a hostile takeover and forcing one of the largest public social media platforms private" referring to Musk's increasing involvement with Twitter.

A statement this critical coming from a co-founder of Dogecoin may surprise many, but not those who know Palmer well enough. In July 2021 he wrote — in a thread that is still pinned on his Twitter profile — that he abandoned crypto and does not plan to come back since he believes that it "is an inherently right-wing, hyper-capitalistic technology built primarily to amplify the wealth of its proponents through a combination of tax avoidance, diminished regulatory oversight and artificially enforced scarcity."

