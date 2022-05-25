ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Potbelly Enters Into Delivery Based Franchise Partnership With REEF

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 3:04 PM | 1 min read
Potbelly Enters Into Delivery Based Franchise Partnership With REEF
  • Potbelly Corp PBPB unveiled its first delivery-based license with REEF, an operator of virtual restaurants, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America.
  • PBPB expects the delivery kitchens to create greater accessibility and convenience for consumers.
  • “We're committed to driving unit growth and with REEF's unique operating model, we can now quickly expand into underserved markets,” said CEO Bob Wright.
  • The company believes virtual restaurants can help achieve its goal of 2,000 total units in the next 8 to 10 years.
  • Price Action: PBPB shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $5.12 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral