Potbelly Enters Into Delivery Based Franchise Partnership With REEF

- Potbelly Corp PBPB unveiled its first delivery-based license with REEF, an operator of virtual restaurants, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America.
- PBPB expects the delivery kitchens to create greater accessibility and convenience for consumers.
- “We're committed to driving unit growth and with REEF's unique operating model, we can now quickly expand into underserved markets,” said CEO Bob Wright.
- The company believes virtual restaurants can help achieve its goal of 2,000 total units in the next 8 to 10 years.
- Price Action: PBPB shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $5.12 on the last check Wednesday.
