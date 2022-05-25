Potbelly Enters Into Delivery Based Franchise Partnership With REEF

by

Potbelly Corp PBPB unveiled its first delivery-based license with REEF, an operator of virtual restaurants, logistics, and proximity hubs in North America.

PBPB expects the delivery kitchens to create greater accessibility and convenience for consumers.

“We're committed to driving unit growth and with REEF's unique operating model, we can now quickly expand into underserved markets,” said CEO Bob Wright.

The company believes virtual restaurants can help achieve its goal of 2,000 total units in the next 8 to 10 years.

Price Action: PBPB shares are trading higher by 0.39% at $5.12 on the last check Wednesday.

