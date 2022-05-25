ñol

Oatly Offers One-Hour Delivery In Los Angeles, New York City

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 25, 2022 1:52 PM | 1 min read
Oatly Offers One-Hour Delivery In Los Angeles, New York City
  • Oatly Group AB OTLY offers one-hour delivery of a selection of its best-selling oat-based products in Los Angeles and New York City.
  • Consumers can order Oatly products through branded storefronts on Postmates, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER UberEats, DoorDash, Inc. DASH DoorDash, and Grubhub.
  • In addition to availability on major apps now, Oatly expects to launch one-hour delivery in LA and NYC directly via Oatly.com later this year.
  • Price Action: OTLY shares are trading higher by 5.96% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.

