Oatly Offers One-Hour Delivery In Los Angeles, New York City

Oatly Group AB OTLY offers one-hour delivery of a selection of its best-selling oat-based products in Los Angeles and New York City.

offers one-hour delivery of a selection of its best-selling oat-based products in Los Angeles and New York City. Consumers can order Oatly products through branded storefronts on Postmates, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER UberEats, DoorDash, Inc. DASH DoorDash, and Grubhub.

UberEats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. In addition to availability on major apps now, Oatly expects to launch one-hour delivery in LA and NYC directly via Oatly.com later this year.

Price Action: OTLY shares are trading higher by 5.96% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.

