Oatly Offers One-Hour Delivery In Los Angeles, New York City

- Oatly Group AB OTLY offers one-hour delivery of a selection of its best-selling oat-based products in Los Angeles and New York City.
- Consumers can order Oatly products through branded storefronts on Postmates, Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER UberEats, DoorDash, Inc. DASH DoorDash, and Grubhub.
- In addition to availability on major apps now, Oatly expects to launch one-hour delivery in LA and NYC directly via Oatly.com later this year.
- Price Action: OTLY shares are trading higher by 5.96% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.
