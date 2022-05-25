YouTube Chief Talks About Handling Misinformation

- Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube can continuously improve its work to combat misinformation, CEO Susan Wojcicki said, Bloomberg reports.
- “Running a company that has that really focused on free speech, we want to make sure that we’re enabling a broad set of opinions that everyone has a right to express their point of view — provided they meet our community guidelines,” Wojcicki said.
- Wojcicki lauded YouTube’s progress over the past six years even as falsehoods about the pandemic and elections have swelled on the platform.
- In January, a global team of fact-checkers called on YouTube to take effective action on misinformation.
- In April, a report found that YouTube had enabled audiences of resentful people to quickly and repeatedly access extremist content on the platform.
- Wojcicki described the challenges in moderating content during global crises, including the Ukraine war and the abortion directive.
- Earlier this year, Wojcicki said, YouTube extended a policy to disallow content that promoted the rejection or trivialization of the Russia-Ukraine war, blocking channels connected to Russian state-backed outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe.
- But YouTube continues to operate in Russia to deliver independent news to the country, Wojcicki said.
