YouTube Chief Talks About Handling Misinformation

by

Alphabet Inc’s GOOG GOOGL YouTube can continuously improve its work to combat misinformation, CEO Susan Wojcicki said, Bloomberg reports.

YouTube can continuously improve its work to combat misinformation, CEO Susan Wojcicki said, Bloomberg reports. “Running a company that has that really focused on free speech, we want to make sure that we’re enabling a broad set of opinions that everyone has a right to express their point of view — provided they meet our community guidelines,” Wojcicki said.

Wojcicki lauded YouTube’s progress over the past six years even as falsehoods about the pandemic and elections have swelled on the platform.

In January, a global team of fact-checkers called on YouTube to take effective action on misinformation.

In April, a report found that YouTube had enabled audiences of resentful people to quickly and repeatedly access extremist content on the platform.

Wojcicki described the challenges in moderating content during global crises, including the Ukraine war and the abortion directive.

Earlier this year, Wojcicki said, YouTube extended a policy to disallow content that promoted the rejection or trivialization of the Russia-Ukraine war, blocking channels connected to Russian state-backed outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe.

But YouTube continues to operate in Russia to deliver independent news to the country, Wojcicki said.

Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.15% at $2,115.24 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia