Russia's Ukraine Invasion Breeds Trouble For YouTube: Bloomberg
- Russia's Ukraine invasion has compelled Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube to remove or cut commercial ties with some of its most prolific pro-Russian channels, Bloomberg reports.
- YouTube's massive reach in Russia has become vulnerable to the U.S., the U.K., and Europe discussing restrictions that could target groups and people with huge audiences on the platform.
- European Union sanctions, for instance, would target a TV and radio journalist behind a YouTube channel with more than 1 million subscribers known for his highly hostile attitude towards Ukraine and praise of the Russian government.
- Google is already facing a nest of political problems in Russia. In December, a Russian court ruled that the company had to pay fines that doubled every day after YouTube blocked an account owned by a sanctioned ally of President Vladimir Putin.
- Earlier in the year, Google removed videos and apps from Russia's opposition figures after facing pressure from Russia's government.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.06% at $2,653.29 in the market on the last check Friday.
