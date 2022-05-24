QQQ
Stellantis, Samsung SDI To Build EV Battery Manufacturing Facility - Read More For Details

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 24, 2022 3:29 PM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA and Samsung SDI have signed a binding, definitive agreement to establish an electric-vehicle battery manufacturing facility in Kokomo, Indiana.
  • The joint venture will invest more than $2.5 billion (€2.3 billion) and create 1,400 new jobs in Kokomo and the surrounding areas.
  • The investment could gradually increase up to $3.1 billion (€2.9 billion).
  • Also Read: Stellantis CEO Thinks Electric Shift Depends On Smooth Supply Chain Operations: Bloomberg
  • The new facility will supply battery modules for a range of vehicles produced at Stellantis' North America assembly plants. 
  • Slated to open in 2025, the plant aims to have an initial annual production capacity of 23 gigawatt-hours (GWh), with an aim to increase to 33 GWh in the next few years.
  • "Today's announcement further solidifies our global battery production footprint and demonstrates Stellantis' drive toward a decarbonized future as outlined in Dare Forward 2030," said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading lower by 2.30% at $14.18 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

