Stellantis CEO Thinks Electric Shift Depends On Smooth Supply Chain Operations: Bloomberg

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 10, 2022 7:34 AM | 1 min read
  • Stellantis NV STLA Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said the shift to electric vehicles depends much on resolving the supply-chain problems swiftly, Bloomberg reported.
  • He said the shift will only work in Europe if access to enough clean energy, batteries, raw materials, and charging infrastructure is ensured.
  • Tavares also said that the West would become more dependent on Asia for EV parts.
  • Stellantis seeks to introduce more than 75 fully electric models by the end of this decade, with annual sales of 5 million vehicles. 
  • Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 2.48% at $13.63 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

