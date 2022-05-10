Stellantis CEO Thinks Electric Shift Depends On Smooth Supply Chain Operations: Bloomberg

- Stellantis NV STLA Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said the shift to electric vehicles depends much on resolving the supply-chain problems swiftly, Bloomberg reported.
- He said the shift will only work in Europe if access to enough clean energy, batteries, raw materials, and charging infrastructure is ensured.
- Tavares also said that the West would become more dependent on Asia for EV parts.
- Stellantis seeks to introduce more than 75 fully electric models by the end of this decade, with annual sales of 5 million vehicles.
- Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 2.48% at $13.63 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.