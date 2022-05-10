Stellantis CEO Thinks Electric Shift Depends On Smooth Supply Chain Operations: Bloomberg

by

Stellantis NV STLA Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said the shift to electric vehicles depends much on resolving the supply-chain problems swiftly, Bloomberg reported.

Tavares also said that the West would become more dependent on Asia for EV parts.

Stellantis seeks to introduce more than 75 fully electric models by the end of this decade, with annual sales of 5 million vehicles.

Price Action: STLA shares are trading higher by 2.48% at $13.63 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

