Elon Musk Slams Old Clinton Campaign Tweet, Calls It As Hoax

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 21, 2022 1:42 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Musk responded to the tweet and agreed that Clinton's tweet was "misleading disinformation."
  • He reacted to another tweet and said that Clinton's campaign lawyer created a hoax about Trump and Russia.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk continues to share his political viewpoints with his followers. His latest comments come after a Twitter user flagged an old Hillary Clinton tweet saying it is misleading disinformation. 

Musk responded to the tweet and agreed that Clinton's tweet was "misleading disinformation." He linked an old BBC article with the headline, "Michael Sussmann: Clinton lawyer 'lied to manipulate FBI over Trump.'

Earlier this week, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, published a tweet pointing out Christopher Steele, Glenn Simpson, and Michael Sussman's involvement. 

Also Read: Elon Musk Building A 'Hardcore' Tesla Litigation Department: Why He's 'Out For Blood'

Musk reacted to Jordan's tweet and said that Clinton's campaign lawyer created a hoax about Trump and Russia during that time.

The tweet, sent on Nov. 1, 2016, was a statement issued in response to a news report about an alleged secret server at Trump Tower. 

Clinton wrote about scientists who uncovered a covert server linking Trump to a Russian-based bank in the tweet. Musk shared that tweet, along with a statement from one of her aids, Jake Sullivan

Jan Jekielek, a senior editor, tweeted about a 2018's published infographic about the entire Spygate controversy. Musk said it is more like "Confusing-gate."

Photo: Mike Mozart on flickr

