Elon Musk Slams Old Clinton Campaign Tweet, Calls It As Hoax

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk continues to share his political viewpoints with his followers. His latest comments come after a Twitter user flagged an old Hillary Clinton tweet saying it is misleading disinformation.
@elonmusk I have reported this tweet as misleading disinformation to the powers that be at @twitter . I would be interested to know if, when you receive control over the company, anything was done with this at any level. Pls advise soonest.— VeeSPIKE (@veespike) May 20, 2022
Musk responded to the tweet and agreed that Clinton's tweet was "misleading disinformation." He linked an old BBC article with the headline, "Michael Sussmann: Clinton lawyer 'lied to manipulate FBI over Trump.'
You are absolutely correct. That tweet is a Clinton campaign hoax for which their campaign lawyer is undergoing a criminal trial. https://t.co/avtjEdthmA— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022
Earlier this week, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, published a tweet pointing out Christopher Steele, Glenn Simpson, and Michael Sussman's involvement.
Christopher Steele created the dossier.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) May 16, 2022
Glenn Simpson sold it to the press.
Michael Sussman took it to the FBI.
And Democrats and the media lied to you about it all.
Musk reacted to Jordan's tweet and said that Clinton's campaign lawyer created a hoax about Trump and Russia during that time.
All true.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022
Bet most people still don’t know that a Clinton campaign lawyer, using campaign funds, created an elaborate hoax about Trump and Russia.
Makes you wonder what else is fake.
https://t.co/avtjEdthmA
The tweet, sent on Nov. 1, 2016, was a statement issued in response to a news report about an alleged secret server at Trump Tower.
Clinton wrote about scientists who uncovered a covert server linking Trump to a Russian-based bank in the tweet. Musk shared that tweet, along with a statement from one of her aids, Jake Sullivan.
Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank. pic.twitter.com/8f8n9xMzUU— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 1, 2016
Jan Jekielek, a senior editor, tweeted about a 2018's published infographic about the entire Spygate controversy. Musk said it is more like "Confusing-gate."
Confusing-gate, more like it!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 21, 2022
Bottom line: A prominent lawyer working for the Clinton campaign fabricated Russia-Trump collusion using a retired MI6 spy & some actual Russians. This is not ok!
There may have been actual Russian interference, but still the above is not cool.
Photo: Mike Mozart on flickr
