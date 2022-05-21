Elon Musk Building A 'Hardcore' Tesla Litigation Department: Why He's 'Out For Blood'

Over the last couple of months, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been entangled in several lawsuits, from regulatory scrapes to shareholder tussles to a Hollywood couple’s divorce aftermath.

Amid all these legal involvements and the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against him, Musk has announced on Twitter the formation of a “hardcore litigation department” for Tesla that directly initiates and executes lawsuits.

Musk’s decision to create the litigation department could be beneficial in the long run for Tesla.

Tesla already has an extensive legal department, but the company also works with outside firms in bigger cases.

In a recent Twitter post, Musk announced that Tesla is seeking applications for the litigation department. He asked people to send their applications in a bullet-point format, “describing evidence of exceptional ability.”

Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me.



Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.



justice@tesla.com — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

They can send their applications to justice@tesla.com. The team will be reporting directly to Musk.

Looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption.



There will be blood. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Musk said he aims to have a free and fair litigation department that will never seek victory in a lawsuit against Tesla that is justified, and never surrender if a case lacks merit.

My commitment:



- We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win.



- We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Earlier, during a Twitter conversation about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign on Twitter, Musk said he is now ready to fight.

I am indeed out for blood — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Photo: Created with an image from Tesla Owners Club Belgium on Flickr