Elon Musk Building A 'Hardcore' Tesla Litigation Department: Why He's 'Out For Blood'

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 21, 2022 9:40 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Litigation department will directly initiates and executes lawsuits for Tesla
  • Tesla's litigation department team will directly report to Musk

Over the last couple of months, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been entangled in several lawsuits, from regulatory scrapes to shareholder tussles to a Hollywood couple’s divorce aftermath.

Amid all these legal involvements and the recent allegations of sexual misconduct against him, Musk has announced on Twitter the formation of a “hardcore litigation department” for Tesla that directly initiates and executes lawsuits. 

Musk’s decision to create the litigation department could be beneficial in the long run for Tesla.

Also Read: Elon Musk On Twitter Algorithm: 'You Are Being Manipulated' And Here's How To Fix It

Tesla already has an extensive legal department, but the company also works with outside firms in bigger cases.

In a recent Twitter post, Musk announced that Tesla is seeking applications for the litigation department. He asked people to send their applications in a bullet-point format, “describing evidence of exceptional ability.”

They can send their applications to justice@tesla.com. The team will be reporting directly to Musk. 

Musk said he aims to have a free and fair litigation department that will never seek victory in a lawsuit against Tesla that is justified, and never surrender if a case lacks merit.

Earlier, during a Twitter conversation about Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign on Twitter, Musk said he is now ready to fight. 

Photo: Created with an image from Tesla Owners Club Belgium on Flickr

