Georgia To Announce $7B Hyundai EV Investment: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 7:24 AM | 1 min read
  • Georgia Governer Brian Kemp is set to announce a $7 billion investment by Hyundai Motor Company HYMTF on Friday, Reuters reported.
  • The announcement is expected to coincide with U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Seoul.
  • The auto giant is planning to build a plant in Georgia to produce electric vehicles (EVs).
  • The report cited Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the investment would create more than 8,500 jobs.
  • Hyundai reportedly plans to invest $16 billion in South Korea through 2030 to expand EV production.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 0.14% at $35.30 on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral