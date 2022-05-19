Georgia To Announce $7B Hyundai EV Investment: Reuters

by

Georgia Governer Brian Kemp is set to announce a $7 billion investment by Hyundai Motor Company HYMTF on Friday, Reuters reported.

on Friday, Reuters reported. The announcement is expected to coincide with U.S. President Joe Biden’s visit to Seoul.

The auto giant is planning to build a plant in Georgia to produce electric vehicles (EVs).

The report cited Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the investment would create more than 8,500 jobs.

Hyundai reportedly plans to invest $16 billion in South Korea through 2030 to expand EV production.

Price Action: HYMTF shares closed higher by 0.14% at $35.30 on Wednesday.

