Hyundai To Invest $16B For EV Expansion In South Korea: Reuters

- Hyundai Motor Company HYMTF is planning to invest a total of 21 trillion won ($16.54 billion) through 2030 for the expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) business in South Korea, Reuters reported.
- The South Korean auto giant is expecting to produce 1.44 million units of EVs in South Korea by 2030.
- The proposed 1.44 million units will account for about 45% of a combined global EV production capacity of 3.23 million EV units in 2030, the report added.
- In 2021 Hyundai said it will invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to produce EVs and upgrade production facilities.
- Price Action: HYMTF shares closed lower by 2.08% at $35.25 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.