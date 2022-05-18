QQQ
Hyundai To Invest $16B For EV Expansion In South Korea: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 7:30 AM | 1 min read
  • Hyundai Motor Company HYMTF is planning to invest a total of 21 trillion won ($16.54 billion) through 2030 for the expansion of its electric vehicle (EV) business in South Korea, Reuters reported.
  • The South Korean auto giant is expecting to produce 1.44 million units of EVs in South Korea by 2030.
  • The proposed 1.44 million units will account for about 45% of a combined global EV production capacity of 3.23 million EV units in 2030, the report added.
  • In 2021 Hyundai said it will invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to produce EVs and upgrade production facilities.
  • Price Action: HYMTF shares closed lower by 2.08% at $35.25 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews