QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

McDonald's, Wendy's Sued Over Burgers Not Being Big And Juicy Enough

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 2:49 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • New York resident sues McDonald's, Wendy's for defrauding customers
  • The Suffolk County resident says the two fast food chains use undercooked patties in advertisements which appear larger than the served prod

A Suffolk County resident is reportedly suing McDonald’s Corp MCD and The Wendy's Co  WEN, accusing them of defrauding customers by not selling burgers that are as big and juicy as the ones they advertise.

What Happened: Justin Chimienti sued the two fast-food chains on Tuesday, saying they use undercooked beef patties in their advertisements which appear 15% to 20% larger than what customers are served, reported Reuters.

The class-action suit was filed in Brooklyn federal court and is similar to the one filed in March by the same three law firms against Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR owned Burger King in Florida, according to Reuters.

The lawsuit stated that the actions of the defendants are “especially concerning” in light of inflation and soaring food prices, especially for lower-income consumers.

See Also: How To Buy McDonald’s (MCD) Shares

Why It Matters: The lawsuit seeks both compensatory and punitive damages arising out of alleged breach of contracts dating back to May 2016 and violations of consumer protection laws across the country, reported Reuters.

McDonald’s in April reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.28, which beat the market estimate of $2.17. In May, Wendy's missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 compared with a Wall Street estimate of $0.18.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski addressed the “increased value sensitivity” faced by lower-income consumers in the U.S. due to rising gas prices and rent at the company’s earnings call.

Price Action: On Tuesday, McDonald’s shares declined 1% to $241.69 in regular trading. On the same day, Wendy’s shares closed 1.3% higher at $17.62, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: McDonald's Selling Russian Business: Will Anyone Buy Restaurants When They Could Steal The Brand For Free?

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Chris Kempczinski fast-food chainsQuick Service RestaurantsNewsRestaurantsLegalMediaGeneral