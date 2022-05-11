Wendy's: Q1 Earnings Insights

Wendy's WEN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Wendy's missed estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $28.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wendy's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.18
|0.18
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.19
|0.27
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|460.45M
|470.20M
|461.63M
|444.31M
|Revenue Actual
|473.20M
|470.25M
|493.34M
|460.20M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Wendy's management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.82 and $0.86 per share.
