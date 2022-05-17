No, Terra (LUNA) Founder Do Kwon Isn't Offering You Free Bitcoin Or Ethereum

A scammer is pretending to be Binance on YouTube and running a Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethreum ETH/USD giveaway scam.

What Happened: A link included in the YouTube video pitches the scam as the “Biggest Luna Foundation Giveaway” by Terra (LUNA) co-creator Do Kwon.

Screenshot Of The Scam In Progress On YouTube

The scam website linked in the video claims that the “giveaway” is sponsored by Binance, Coinbase Global, Inc COIN and Tesla Inc TSLA among others.

Screenshot Of The Website Featuring The Purpoted BTC/ETH Giveaway

The Ethereum wallet shared by the scammer had garnered 12.02 ETH, worth $24,935.47 at press time.

The total coins received by the scammer in their Bitcoin wallet totaled 1.71 BTC, worth $52,001.10 at press time. The balance held in the wallet was 0.852 BTC worth $25,861.78.

Why It Matters: The video shared by the scammer features the podcaster Laura Shin of the Unchained Podcast. The interview dates back to March 29.

Recently, a scammer was noted on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter page asking for Dogecoin. A YouTube livestream scam featuring Musk and Twitter Inc TWTR founder Jack Dorsey garnered thousands in Bitcoin and Ethereum in April.

