QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Beware: This Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey 'Livestream' On YouTube Is A Bitcoin, Ethereum Giveaway Scam

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 3, 2022 11:54 PM | 2 min read

A purportedly live video featuring Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Twitter Inc TWTR founder Jack Dorsey in discussion with Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood is, in fact, a cryptocurrency scam in disguise. 

What Happened: The YouTube video, which attracted 8,900 likes and was being watched live by more than 14,700 people at press time, shares a link with a website that features a faux Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD giveaway.

The scammer’s call to action reads, “​​During this unique event we will give you a chance to win $100 000 000, have a look at the rules, and don’t miss on your chance! You can only participate once!”

The video was originally a talk from July 2021 that featured Wood, Musk and Dorsey as part of an initiative to educate institutions on Bitcoin.

See Also: Top 5 Bitcoin and Crypto Scams

Why It Matters: At press time, the Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets shared by the fraudulent giveaway page had garnered a total of nearly $30,500 in the two cryptocurrencies.

The Bitcoin wallet contained 0.53026961 BTC worth nearly $24,340, while the Ethereum wallet had a balance of 1.76 ETH worth almost $6,155.65. 

This month, a “verified” Musk Twitter profile was seen asking for Dogecoin DOGE/USD in a fake giveaway.

Scammers have made nearly $8 billion from global cryptocurrency investors through rug pulls and other activities.
Price Action: At press time, over 24 hours, BTC traded 0.8% lower at $46,035.75, while ETH traded 0.7% lower at $3,498.53, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: How Each Bitcoin Could Be Worth $4.8M, According To This Asset Management Firm

Image composite made via photos by Heisenberg Media/TED Conference on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCathie WooddogecoinElon MuskJack DorseyCryptocurrencyNewsEducationMarketsGeneral