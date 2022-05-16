QQQ
Here's Why JPMorgan Upgraded Alibaba, Other Chinese Stocks Months After Calling Them 'Uninvestable'

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 12:45 PM | 1 min read
  • JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM upgraded multiple Chinese internet companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Tencent Holding Ltd TCEHY, to Overweight, Bloomberg reports.
  • JPM also upgraded shares of Meituan MPNGYNetEase, Inc NTES, and Pinduoduo Inc PDD
  • "Significant uncertainties facing the sector should begin to abate on the back of recent regulatory announcements," the firm added. 
  • Also Read: Alibaba And Other Chinese Stock Investors Remain Cautious Over China's Political Body Forum With Leading Firms
  • The policy developments since their mid-March call have been supportive, diminishing risks related to regulation, delisting of American Depositary Receipts, and geopolitics.
  • Investor caution regarding China's battered tech sector, with worries about persistent regulatory risks and Federal Reserve hikes adding pressure, drove the change in view.
  • The provocative label helped erase some $200 billion from the U.S. and Asian markets and prompted one Chinese technology firm to downgrade JPMorgan's underwriting role on an initial public offering. 
  • JPM had caused a stir in the financial market by calling the sector "uninvestable" just two months back.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.98% at $87.13 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

