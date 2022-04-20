 Skip to main content

JPMorgan's Chinese Tech Sector Downgrade Proved Costly for Them - Read How
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 20, 2022 6:28am   Comments
JPMorgan's Chinese Tech Sector Downgrade Proved Costly for Them - Read How
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) lost its position as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd's (NASDAQ: KC) Hong Kong stock offering, Bloomberg reports
  • The size of the offering in Hong Kong is relatively small, amounting to ~$100 million.
  • The change came after one of JPMorgan's analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half.
  • Also Read: JPMorgan Downgrades Alibaba and Other China Tech Stocks Following Selloff; Calls It "Uninvestable" For Next 6-12 Months
  • JPMorgan bankers have explained to Kingsoft Cloud that general market conditions rather than fundamentals triggered the downgrade.
  • JPMorgan is still a sponsor of the offering but ranks behind UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) and China International Capital Corp.
  • The demotion could cut fees for JPMorgan.
  • JPMorgan was among a slew of global banks seeking to expand in China when the nation's stock market plunged on concerns over economic slowdown, strict Covid Zero policies, and a government crackdown on tech companies.
  • Price Action: JPM shares closed higher by 2.09% at $131.15 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

