QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

LKQ Boosts Buyback Authorization

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 2:23 PM | 1 min read
  • LKQ Corp LKQ Board of Directors has approved a $500 million increase to its existing stock buyback program.
  • The move raises the aggregate program authorization to $2.5 billion through October 25, 2024.
  • Since initiating the stock repurchase plan in October 2018, LKQ has repurchased 37.3 million shares through March 31, 2022, for $1.5 billion.
  • The company is authorized to repurchase shares in the open market and privately negotiated transactions under the program.
  • LKQ held $327 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: LKQ shares are trading higher by 1.08% at $49.21 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsBuybacks