LKQ Boosts Buyback Authorization

by

LKQ Corp LKQ Board of Directors has approved a $500 million increase to its existing stock buyback program.

Board of Directors has approved a $500 million increase to its existing stock buyback program. The move raises the aggregate program authorization to $2.5 billion through October 25, 2024.

Since initiating the stock repurchase plan in October 2018, LKQ has repurchased 37.3 million shares through March 31, 2022, for $1.5 billion.

The company is authorized to repurchase shares in the open market and privately negotiated transactions under the program.

LKQ held $327 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: LKQ shares are trading higher by 1.08% at $49.21 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsBuybacks