LKQ Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Raises FY22 Outlook

LKQ Corp LKQ reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.6% year-on-year to $3.35 billion, marginally above the consensus of $3.30 billion.

Gross margin for the quarter compressed 30 basis points Y/Y to 40.5%. Operating margin contracted 60 basis points to 11.1%, and operating income for the quarter remained flat at $371 million.

Adjusted EPS of $1.00 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92.

LKQ held $327 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. The operating cash flow totaled $409 million with a free cash flow of $350 million.

The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share is payable on June 2, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 19, 2022.

Outlook : LKQ raised the FY22 adjusted EPS outlook to $3.80 - $4.10 from $3.72 - $4.02, against the consensus of $3.92.

Price Action: LKQ shares traded higher by 1.86% at $50.40 on the last check Thursday.

