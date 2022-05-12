Instacart Confidentially Files For US IPO

by

Grocery delivery platform Instacart has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. SEC.

has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. SEC. The company was valued at $39 billion in March 2021, but the valuation got slashed by 40% to $24 billion due to technology stocks’ sell off in 2022, CNBC reported.

The company got a major boost during the Covid-19 pandemic as many consumers turned to online grocery orders.

Instacart has started to explore options to expand beyond its core marketplace, the report added.

The San Francisco-based startup did not disclose the size of its IPO or its pricing range.

