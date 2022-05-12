Learn How To Save Your Portfolio In A Bear Market

“Buy The Dip” was a fool-proof strategy to make money in the markets throughout the last couple of years… until now. Traders who have tried to time the dip have been left with a falling knife and bloody hands.

But, that does not have to be you. Wouldn’t it be nice to learn, in person, from the best traders how to navigate this market? Well, I have good news. This Friday and Saturday dozens of professional traders and investors are gathering for the 2022 FinTwit Conference in Las Vegas.

Mark Minervini is one of America’s most successful traders, with more than three decades of Wall Street experience. He will speak on Saturday for a Holy Grail of Investing panel that will include Wolf Financial CEO Gav Blaxburg and Moneylion Co-Founder Richard Moglen.

“It’s really going to be the best event of the year for retail investors,” says Benzinga VP Luke Jacobi. “Whether you are just learning how to trade or trying to take the next step, this event is for you.”

To see a full list of spears, as well as other information, visit the 2022 FinTwit Conference Website here.

There will be a significant focus throughout the event on education and how traders can protect their wealth in trying times. In a strong bull market, it’s easy to make money. But now, it takes patience, skill and insight.

In addition to panel discussions, the conference will feature exclusive networking opportunities, live entertainment, pool parties and more.

Locals of the Las Vegas region will be able to get discounted tickets to attend the event. Those that need to travel will also have travel credits available.