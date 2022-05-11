QQQ
Apple Car Charger Could Be Pretty Similar To iPhone's Magsafe

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 11, 2022 12:00 AM | 1 min read

Apple Inc AAPL has obtained a patent that indicates it could use a MagSafe-like charger in its yet non-existent but rumored electric car.

What Happened: A revised patent dated Tuesday called “charging station with passive alignment mechanism” describes a charging station for an EV that can move in the longitudinal direction.

The patent by the iPhone maker is suggestive of a system that would allow a driver to park their vehicle and begin charging immediately as a plug slides into position.

The plug can move both horizontally and vertically, eliminating the need to park a vehicle perfectly and allowing for charging vehicles of varying heights. 

The latest patent indicates the presence of a safety feature — a plate above the charging plug that could protect it from heavy impact and also help make a connection with the vehicle.

Why It Matters: While a patent indicates company interest, there is no surety it will result in a consumer product or service in the future.

Tim Cook-led Apple has filed patents related to solar charging for electric vehicles in the past. 

Recently, Apple hired Ford Motor Co F veteran Desi Ujkashevic, who specializes in safety efforts and vehicle engineering and has experience in dealing with regulatory issues. 

That came after a string of high-profile exits in its self-driving car project, named "Project Titan." 

Price Action: On Tuesday, Apple shares closed 1.6% higher at $154.51 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro. 

Photo courtesy: Trending Reviews on Wikimedia

