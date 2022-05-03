Apple Renews Focus On Apple Car With Latest Move, Hires Industry Veteran
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) hired Desi Ujkashevic, a Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) veteran who specialized in leading safety efforts and vehicle engineering, Bloomberg reports.
- Apple's move hints at the ramp-up of its self-driving Apple Car despite several high-profile departures over the past year.
- The hiring looks to fuel its sales numbers while firing up rivalry with EV makers like Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and traditional automakers.
- Apple also looks to master autonomous driving as part of the Apple Car project like Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo.
- Ujkashevic has worked at Ford since 1991 had worked on Ford's Escape, Explorer, Fiesta, and Focus models, including Lincoln MKC and Aviator. She most recently served as the global director of automotive safety engineering at Ford.
- Ujkashevic also helped develop new EVs for the Dearborn.
- Ujkashevic has experience dealing with regulatory issues, which will be critical to Apple getting a car on the road.
- Price Action: AAPL shares traded higher by 1.23% at $159.90 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo by Matias Cruz from Pixabay
